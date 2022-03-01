Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ASPS opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Get Rating)
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.
