Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASPS opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating ) by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

