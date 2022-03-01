Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares upped their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.85.

Get Altus Group alerts:

TSE:AIF opened at C$49.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.39 and a 1 year high of C$72.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.01 per share, with a total value of C$53,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,638,963.18. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 in the last 90 days.

Altus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.