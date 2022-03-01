ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $36.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 94.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 15,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $748.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.21. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $88.55.

In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 519,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

