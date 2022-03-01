Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 125.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

AMBA traded down $42.34 on Tuesday, hitting $97.37. 132,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -117.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after buying an additional 179,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ambarella by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ambarella by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ambarella by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,269,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

