Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ambarella stock opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.32 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.53.

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $950,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ambarella by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

