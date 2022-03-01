AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV

