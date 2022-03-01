Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $200.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED opened at $160.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.