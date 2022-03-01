American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

American Express stock opened at $194.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average of $171.92. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

