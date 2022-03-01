American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock worth $770,423. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

