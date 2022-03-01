American International Group Inc. Buys 3,723 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $208.66. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 84.69%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

