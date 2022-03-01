American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Maximus worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Maximus by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Maximus by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

NYSE:MMS opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.