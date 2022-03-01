American International Group Inc. Has $10.20 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 3.02. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

