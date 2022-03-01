American International Group Inc. Sells 30,069 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,069 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of DFS opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

