American International Group Inc. Sells 4,048 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. Maximus’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

