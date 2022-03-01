American International Group Inc. Sells 4,176 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Post by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Post by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,349,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

