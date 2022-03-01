American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

AWK opened at $151.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

