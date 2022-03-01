Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $325.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $370.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

AMP opened at $299.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.09. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,473,000 after acquiring an additional 200,285 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,611,000 after purchasing an additional 189,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

