Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

