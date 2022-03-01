Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 157.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMYT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.42.
About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
