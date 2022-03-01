Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92. ASGN has a 52-week low of $89.33 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 7.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

