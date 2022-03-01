Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to report $18.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.38 million and the highest is $23.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,029.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $43.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.03 million to $48.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.95 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $122.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 232,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,610. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

