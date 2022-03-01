Analysts Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

