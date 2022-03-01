Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.05). CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $170.14 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.95.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,812,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
