Analysts Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. Everest Re Group posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.75.

RE stock opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $307.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,867,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.