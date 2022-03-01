Analysts Offer Predictions for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

