Analysts Offer Predictions for Monster Beverage Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Shares of MNST opened at $84.40 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,481,000 after buying an additional 96,664 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 80.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

