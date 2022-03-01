Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Price Target at GBX 3,762.50

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,762.50 ($50.48).

BATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,400 ($45.62) to GBX 4,200 ($56.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.61) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,550 ($47.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.99) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BATS traded down GBX 34.50 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,227 ($43.30). 4,073,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,790. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($46.38). The stock has a market cap of £74.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,086.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,788.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.73) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

