Analysts Set TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Price Target at €26.88

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.88 ($30.20).

TEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

TEG stock traded down €0.43 ($0.48) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.55 ($25.34). 475,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €21.67 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($33.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.32 and a 200-day moving average of €25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

