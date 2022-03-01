Analysts Set Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) PT at $5.75

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 15,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

