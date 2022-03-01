Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,161.67.

AAUKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAUKF traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

