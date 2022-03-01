Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. 103,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($76.40) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($82.02) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 103.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,326 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $519,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

