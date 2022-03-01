Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to €82.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €75.00 ($84.27) to €82.00 ($92.13) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($71.91) to €65.00 ($73.03) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.24.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of BUD opened at $61.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,572 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.