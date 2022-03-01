Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $469.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
