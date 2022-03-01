Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $469.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

