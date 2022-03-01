Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $725,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $4,623,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $12,439,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

