Apollon Limassol (APL) Market Cap Tops $597,466.66

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $597,466.66 and approximately $135,311.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00004101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00197662 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00344263 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055654 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

