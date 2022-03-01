Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,936,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,856,008. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.34. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

