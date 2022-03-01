Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 314,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 361,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 240,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,856,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.34. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

