Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTC. StockNews.com raised Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 316,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 13,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $83.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

