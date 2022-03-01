Apria (NYSE:APR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%.

Apria stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

In other Apria news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $71,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $154,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,878 shares of company stock worth $12,720,575 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apria by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Apria by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apria by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

