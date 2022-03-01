Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

