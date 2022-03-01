Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Position Lowered by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 502,150 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.79.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

