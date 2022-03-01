Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Shares of ARCT traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,366. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

