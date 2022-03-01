Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 258.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.77. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

