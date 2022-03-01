Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 3,173,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,011. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

In other Ardelyx news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.