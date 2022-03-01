ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973,154. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60.

