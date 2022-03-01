ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $63.38 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,069 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $63,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Under Armour by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Under Armour by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

UA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.