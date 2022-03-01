ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,724 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $77,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sotera Health stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 0.45. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

