ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $117.13 Million in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,772,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,128,000. Adagio Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADGI opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADGI. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

