ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 898,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224,533 shares during the quarter. Middleby comprises approximately 1.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $153,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,820,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Middleby by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Middleby by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby stock opened at $177.62 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $146.55 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

