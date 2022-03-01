ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 133,119 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,583,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,119 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $101,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at $270,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $49.03.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

